

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Emergency crews say a pilot is dead after his helicopter crashed in a rural area of Whitchurch-Stouffville on Tuesday afternoon.

York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle says firefighters contacted them for help at 2:55 p.m., after they started to search for a helicopter that had lost contact with Buttonville Airport in Markham.

She said they found the wreckage in some woods near Warden Avenue and St. Johns Sideroad, due south of Pine Orchard. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nicolle said there were reports the helicopter encountered some sort of mechanical difficulty before the crash.

Warden Avenue is closed St. John’s Sideroad and Aurora Road to allow for an investigation.

The Transportation Safety Board said it had dispatched a team of investigators to the crash site.