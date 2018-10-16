

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A pilot is in serious condition with a head injury after his plane crashed west of Ottawa during Tuesday's morning rush hour.

Emergency calls came in around 8:30 a.m. that a plane had crashed into a house near Carp, Ont., about 15 kilometres west of Ottawa.

A spokesman for the Ottawa Paramedic Service says the plane took out some overhead wires as it crashed and the wires slightly damaged the home.

The plane came to rest in a nearby ditch.

The pilot was the only occupant and was stabilized at the scene with non-life threatening injuries before he was taken to the closest trauma centre by air ambulance.

The road is closed and Ottawa Police say the investigation is being handled by the Transportation Safety Board.

A spokesman for the board says it is aware of the situation and, while monitoring events, has no immediate plans to send out an investigative team.