A play featuring an onstage gospel choir is shaking up tradition at the Shaw Festival.

Located in Niagara-on-the-Lake, the Shaw Festival is the second largest repertory theatre company in North America, next to the Stratford Festival.

Each year, the renowned theatre festival presents a number of plays and musicals by and inspired by the work of George Bernard Shaw, with a mixture of classic and contemporary plays and musicals that appeal to a wide range of audiences.

One of this year’s plays, “The Amen Corner,” opened to positive reviews, thanks to its touching story, about an evangelical church in Harlem, and stirring music.

Director Kimberley Rampersad, who also serves as the festival’s associate artistic director, said the music makes the play “interesting and dynamic.”

“(It) puts pressure on us,” she said.

“It implicates us and guides us and pulls us further into the unravelling of the people onstage. The music deepens the play, and facilitates the freefall of its heroes, which is really wonderful to explore.”

Baldwin first published “The Amen Corner” in 1954, one year after his well-known, semi-autobiographical novel “Go Tell It on the Mountain.” Rampersad says the play has a uniquely “deep feeling” compared to some of his other work.

“We come to the theatre to feel deeply. After what we’ve come through together with COVID, people are craving to feel deeply together. This is a very deep and complex piece, and I’m interested in that. It requires time and dedication for the artists and the audience members – it’s a three-act play with two intermissions. This story takes close to three hours to tell, and I’m interested in that extended togetherness,” she said.

While “The Amen Corner” is largely about a Black community, Rampersad believes the play is for anyone and everyone.

“This is an excellent piece,” she said.

“This play can easily translate to any of our lives. There are so many entry points to this story, regardless of your faith or political beliefs or whatever. It’s specific, but it’s universal, too.”

“The Amen Corner” runs at the Shaw Festival through Oct. 8.