

Chris Fox, CP24.com





It is Pride weekend in Toronto and with numerous events on tap, including Sunday’s parade, getting around the city may require a little extra patience.

Here is a list of road closures to keep in mind.

Pride Toronto Community Street Festival

Church Street will be closed south of Bloor Street to Dundas Street East and Wellesley Street will be closed from Yonge Street to Jarvis Street. The closure went into effect shortly after midnight on Friday and will remain in place until 6 a.m. on Monday. The 94 Wellesley bus will be detouring around the closure throughout the weekend and the TTC says that there may be detours on the 5 Avenue Rd, 505 Dundas and 506 Carlton routes at various points.

Trans March

The annual Trans March will take place between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday. The march begins at Church Street and Isabella streets and will conclude at Allan Gardens. The following rolling road closures will be in effect during the march:

Church Street from Isabella Street to Bloor Street East

Bloor Street East from Church Street to Yonge Street

Yonge Street from Bloor Street to Carlton Street

Carlton Street East from Yonge Street to Victoria Street

Dyke March

About 10,000 people are expected to participate in the march, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The following road closures will be in effect, beginning as early as noon:

Church Street will be closed from Hayden Street to Bloor Street East between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Hayden Street will be closed from Church Street to 50 feet east of Yonge Street between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Bloor Street will be closed from Church Street to Yonge Street between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Carlton Street will be closed from Yonge Street to Jarvis Street between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Church Street will be closed from Hayden Street to Bloor Street between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Yonge Street will be closed from Bloor Street to Carlton Street between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Pride Parade

It is the biggest event of Pride weekend and numerous road closures will be in place to accommodate it. The parade starts at Church Street and Bloor Street East before heading west on Bloor Street, south on Yonge Street and east on Dundas Street to Victoria Street. Here is the full list of closures: