Pole falls off truck, skewers car south of London, Ont.: OPP
A metal pole is seen snaking through the windshield and out the rear of a vehicle in Central Elgin, Ont., on Mar. 26, 2018. (West Region OPP)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 11:36AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 27, 2018 11:38AM EDT
CENTRAL ELGIN, Ont. -- Police say they're investigating after a pole dislodged from a transport truck and skewered a car south of London, Ont., narrowly missing the driver.
Provincial police say the incident happened at about 11 a.m. on Monday in Central Elgin, Ont.
Photos from the scene show a large metal pole going through the windshield of a car, passing right beside the driver's side head rest and coming out the back of the car.
Officers say the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
They say the investigation is ongoing, but note that the truck driver could be charged with carrying an unsafe load.