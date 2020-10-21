

CP24.com





Suspects arrested in an early-morning raid at a condo in Toronto’s Don Mills area allegedly opened fire on officers who approached them, police said Wednesday.

At 1:47 a.m. Wednesday morning, heavily armed members of Toronto police’s Emergency Task Force approached a condo unit near The Donway and Lawrence Avenue East.

As they got closer, police allege several people inside, possibly including several young teenagers, fired "multiple rounds" at them with handguns.

The officers were not hit and they did not return fire.

Once inside the unit, police say they located four adults and four teenagers.

A female occupant of the unit was taken to hospital after she developed difficulty breathing.

Investigators allegedly found a Walther P99 handgun and a subcompact Glock handgun inside the unit.

Four adults charged were identified by police as 40-year-old Sabrina Carpino of Toronto, Jahmarley Smith, 19, of Toronto, Kristian Lopez Carter, 19, of Toronto and 19-year-old Tafari Greene, also of Toronto.

Police also arrested two 16-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.

The children cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The two boys, along with Greene, Smith and Carter were charged with discharging a firearm with intent to wound, endanger life or prevent arrest.

The adults appeared in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Wednesday, while the youths appeared at 311 Jarvis Youth Courts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300.