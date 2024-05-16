Police say that they are investigating the assault of an individual who was walking near Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village neighbourhood last month as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

It happened at around 8:35 a.m. on April 24 in the vicinity of Mutual and Carlton streets.

Police say that the victim was walking in the area when they were approached by a suspect dressed formally in a suit.

At that point the two going into a verbal argument and the suspect made threatening homophobic comments towards the victim, police say.

It is alleged that the suspect subsequently assaulted the victim before walking away.

The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old, approximately five-foot-ten in height with light brown hair and a red/brown beard. They were last seen wearing reading glasses, a black wool jacket, a light-coloured suit and a blue shirt with white shoes, police say. They were also carrying a briefcase.

Police have released an image of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.