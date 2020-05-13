A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an arson and carjacking in Ajax early Tuesday morning.

According to Durham Regional Police, officers were called to the area of Church and Bayly streets at around 5 a.m. for a reported vehicle fire.

They arrived to find a white pickup truck fully engulfed in flames.

While firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, the suspect who police believe set the fire stopped a vehicle driving by and asked for a ride.

“The citizen refused and the suspect forced the male out of his vehicle. The suspect attempted to take the vehicle but was held by fire crews until police arrived,” Durham Regional Police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

He was arrested at the scene.

The civilian was not physically injured during the carjacking, police say.

The accused, identified as 24-year-old Andre Graham, of Oshawa, has been charged with arson causing damage, robbery, and failing to comply with an probation order.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.