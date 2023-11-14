

The Canadian Press





SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom -- Police in Sheffield, England, say they have made an arrest in the death of hockey player Adam Johnson.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement Tuesday that a man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and is in police custody.

The release did not name the suspect.

Johnson, a forward for the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League, had his neck cut by a skate blade during an Oct. 28 game against the Sheffield Steelers.

He was later pronounced dead in hospital. A post-mortem confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck injury.

The 29-year-old Johnson, a native of Grand Rapids, Minn., appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020,

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.