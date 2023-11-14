Police arrest man on suspicion of manslaughter in death of hockey player Adam Johnson
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, file)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2023 12:15PM EST
SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom -- Police in Sheffield, England, say they have made an arrest in the death of hockey player Adam Johnson.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement Tuesday that a man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and is in police custody.
The release did not name the suspect.
Johnson, a forward for the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League, had his neck cut by a skate blade during an Oct. 28 game against the Sheffield Steelers.
He was later pronounced dead in hospital. A post-mortem confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck injury.
The 29-year-old Johnson, a native of Grand Rapids, Minn., appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020,
