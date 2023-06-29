Toronto police arrested and charged a 48-year-old man wanted in connection with a stabbing at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing call at the mall, located near Dufferin Street and Highway 401.

It’s alleged that a man and a woman were walking to an elevator in the mall when they were approached by the suspect, who followed them into the elevator.

Once inside, a verbal and physical altercation ensued, according to police.

“The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab the woman,” police said in a press release.

“The woman's friend intervened and was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. The suspect fled the area and was last seen driving a black 2012 Honda CRV.”

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said on Wednesday.

The exact location of the stabbing is unclear, as the mall closed at 9 p.m.

Toronto police arrested George McLean, of Toronto, Thursday night, hours after appealing to the public.

McLean is facing numerous charges, including four counts of uttering threats/death or bodily harm, three counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of fail to comply with release order.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.