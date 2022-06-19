Police arrest partner of woman found dead in Brampton home
Linval Alfonso Ritchie, 29, of Brampton, is wanted in connection with a Brampton murder investigation.
Share:
Published Sunday, June 19, 2022 3:27PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 19, 2022 3:27PM EDT
Peel police have arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead in a Brampton residence Friday.
Shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the address near Aloma Crescent and Avondale Boulevard in the vicinity of Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue.
The initial call was for a disturbance, but once on scene, police located an adult woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Twenty-nine-year-old Alfonso Ritchie, of Brampton, was identified as a suspect. Police say he was an "intimate partner" of the woman.
On Sunday, Peel police posted a tweet saying they’d placed Ritchie under arrest and charged him.
The force says more details will be made available in a news release set to be issued tomorrow.