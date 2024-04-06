Police arrest suspect accused of assaulting man at TTC subway station, stealing from west-end store
Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Published Saturday, April 6, 2024 6:22PM EDT
A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting another man at a TTC station in Etobicoke and stealing items from a store in the west end.
On Saturday, just before 2 p.m., Toronto police were called to St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road for a theft.
They allege a man attended a store in the area and shoplifted items. Police said the suspect, 43-year-old Durville Williams, was shortly arrested.
Investigators believe he is the same man wanted in connection with an assault at Kipling subway station on March 29.
Police said Williams approached a man and allegedly assaulted him. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Williams is facing charges of theft under $5,000, assault and failure to comply with probation in relation to the two incidents.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.