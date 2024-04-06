A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting another man at a TTC station in Etobicoke and stealing items from a store in the west end.

On Saturday, just before 2 p.m., Toronto police were called to St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road for a theft.

They allege a man attended a store in the area and shoplifted items. Police said the suspect, 43-year-old Durville Williams, was shortly arrested.

Investigators believe he is the same man wanted in connection with an assault at Kipling subway station on March 29.

Police said Williams approached a man and allegedly assaulted him. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Williams is facing charges of theft under $5,000, assault and failure to comply with probation in relation to the two incidents.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.