Police have made an arrest in connection with two recent sexual assault investigations on Toronto’s subway system.

The first incident happened at around 1:10 p.m. on April 11.

Police say that a female victim was at Islington Station when she was approached by a suspect and sexually assaulted.

The second incident happened at around 3:50 p.m. on April 13.

This time police say that another female victim was travelling onboard a northbound train approaching Museum Station when she was sexually assaulted by a male suspect.

On Sunday morning police released an image of the suspect as they made an appeal for information in the case.

A suspect was ultimately taken into custody later that day, police announced in a Monday morning news release.

Ram Tvizer, of no-fixed address, is charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The age of the suspect has not been provided.

Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information to come forward.