Police have arrested two suspects who allegedly rammed two police cruisers while driving a stolen vehicle in Mississauga on Sunday.

Peel Regional Police say shortly after midnight, officers were attempting to investigate a vehicle in the area of Britannia Road East and Dixie Road when the driver rammed two cop cruisers before fleeing the scene.

The suspect vehicle, which was later involved in a collision, was located with the assistance of the K9 unit and two suspects were subsequently taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the stolen car had initially been taken from a residence in Brampton on Dec. 1 after it was left in a driveway to warm up.

Police say the driver of the stolen car, who has been identified as 21-year-old Ikjot Singh, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to stop after an accident, and operation of a vehicle while impaired by drugs.

The second suspect, identified by investigators as 23-year-old Brampton resident Jasdeep Singh, faces two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.