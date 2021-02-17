Four people have been arrested in connection with the attempted hold up of an armoured truck in Scarborough earlier this month, in which a guard was disarmed and briefly held at gunpoint.

Police say that three masked suspects ambushed two armed guards as they came out of a bank in the Morningside and Milner avenues area on Feb. 2.

One of the guards was able to lock himself in the armoured truck but the other was disarmed and held at gunpoint by the suspects.

Police say that the suspects initially demanded cash from the guard locked inside the truck but then fled the scene in an awaiting getaway vehicle once they realized an alarm had been triggered.

Police later connected the same suspects to an armed bank robbery in Drumbo, Ont. on Jan. 19 and began a joint investigation with the Waterloo Regional Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police.

On February 13, the suspects were arrested while travelling in a stolen vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Evidence related to the offences was recovered at the time as well as a replica handgun and a loaded semi-automatic rifle.

Police say that the guard’s stolen firearm was also subsequently recovered in the Toronto area.

Shahroze Raja, 18, of Kitchener, Ismael Isse, 18, of Kitchener, Imran Kayani, 22, of Brampton and a 17-year-old Kitchener boy who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act are all facing charges in connection with the robberies.