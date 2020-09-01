Toronto police are reaching out to the public for help identifying a man found dead in the city's west end last summer.

Police say officers located the body of an unidentified male in the stairwell of a building at 901 King Street West, near Strachan Avenue, on July 18, 2019.

Police have not yet been able to identify the deceased and on Tuesday, investigators released an artist rendering of the man in hopes that a member of the public recognizes him.

The deceased has been described by investigators as a white male who is between the ages of 32 and 52 and stands about five-foot-eight to six-foot-two. Police say he has an average build, short salt-and-pepper hair, a few days of growth of salt-and-pepper facial hair, and nice teeth.

The man, police say, also has extensive tattoos on both of his arms and on his upper back.

Police have not provided any details about the man's cause of death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.