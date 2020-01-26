

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly tampered with food at a west end store.

Officers were called to Little Bee Mart located in the area of Runnymede Road and Annette Street just before 2 p.m. for a suspicious incident.

Police said a man entered the store and allegedly put an unknown substance inside a ketchup bottle and bottles of Coca-Cola.

The man then put the items back on the shelf, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing faded blue jeans, a blue vest with a hood, green shirt, blue baseball hat, and blue shoes.

Officers have seized the products to be tested, police said.

Residents are being advised to use caution if they are purchase items with broken safety seals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.