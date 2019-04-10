

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police said they believe the fatal stabbing of a woman in the city’s underground PATH system on Wednesday evening was targeted.

The incident took place in the food court area, located near King and Bay streets, at around 7 p.m.

“Officers attended the scene and located one female victim who had sustained critical injuries,” Insp. Anthony Poletta told reporters at the scene at around 11 p.m. “At that point in time, officers began CPR, as well as responding ambulance and fire services.”

“Unfortunately the victim in this case was pronounced deceased.”

The victim, who was not transported to hospital, is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old.

Multiple witnesses told officers they saw the suspect flee the area on foot, but it is not known in what direction he fled.

A suspect wanted in connection with this incident has been described by officers as a white male believed to be in his 30s. He has dark hair, a moustache, an average build, and stands between five-foot-eight and five-foot-nine, according to police. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt with a hood, a white T-shirt underneath it, dark pants, and dark shoes.

“At this time, officers from our forensics investigations unit are on scene collecting evidence and there are a number of officers here canvassing the area, speaking to witnesses, as well as reviewing security footage from multiple security cameras that are in the area,” Poletta said.

“There were a number of witnesses that were present during the incident and investigators are currently speaking with those witnesses as well.”

Poletta stated “it appears this was a targeted attack,” but said he could not comment any further.

When asked if the suspect and victim were known to each other, Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante said that is “undetermined at this time.”

“It is quite early in our investigation,” she said. “At any time we have a violent incident like this, it’s something that we would like to alert the public about so we are hoping for their assistance in trying to obtain more information regarding the suspect himself, what direction he might have gone, in the hopes of capturing him.”

Arrogante said “it is not believed he is a threat to the general public at this point but we are hoping to get assistance from everyone to try and locate him.”

The area has been blocked off as an investigation into the matter is conducted.

This is the city’s 17th homicide of the year.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.