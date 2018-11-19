

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Ajax early Monday morning.

Police say a white BMW SUV T-boned a private security vehicle as it was exiting Highway 401 to Salem Road at around 3:15 a.m.

"It appears the security vehicle was exiting the highway coming eastbound when it was struck here in the middle of the intersection by the BMW," Const. George Tudos told reporters at the scene on Monday.

The impact of the collision resulted in the security vehicle hitting a concrete bridge wall. The driver, identified as an Oshawa man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW, who police say is an Ajax woman in her 40s, continued on a short distance before knocking over a traffic signal pole. The driver suffered minor injuries and was later taken into custody for suspected impaired driving.

Police have not released the name of the victim killed in the crash.

The incident has closed Salem Road from Achilles Road to north of Highway 401 and has also shut down the Highway 401 eastbound exit and entrance ramps.