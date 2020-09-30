A 20,000 square foot residential property, more than $1 million in cash and 11 firearms were seized as police north of Toronto dismantled an illegal casino and spa.

The bust was announced by officers in a news release issued on Tuesday following a search warrant being executed at the multi-million dollar mansion.

Officials have not released the location of the property, nor have they said when the seizure took place.

Further details into the “ongoing investigation into illegal gaming and organized crime” are expected to be shared by officers at a news conference being held on Wednesday morning, the news release said.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in Markham, Ont. York Regional Police Deputy Chief Brian Bigras and Supt. Mike Slack will be addressing the media.

