

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two Americans have been charged after police say they failed to comply with Canada’s mandatory quarantine order.

The Ontario Provincial Police say two people from Excelsior, Minn. entered the country through the Fort of Frances port of entry on June 24.

“Along with other stipulations, the two were instructed by Canada Border Services Agency to drive directly to their destination and remain there for 14 days without delay,” police said in a news release.

Police say the pair was “observed” making stops in the town of Fort Frances, breaking the quarantine order.

Canada requires any travellers entering the country to isolate for 14 days whether or not they are exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms.

The order came into effect in late March and has been extended until Aug. 31.

As a result, 66-year-old David Sippell, and 65-year-old Anne Sippell have been charged with failure to comply with an order prohibiting or subjecting to any condition the entry into Canada, contrary to section 58 of the Quarantine Act.

Police say the charge carries a fine of $1,000.

- with files from The Canadian Press