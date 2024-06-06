Toronto police have cleared a pro-Palestinian encampment on the campus of York University, just one day after it was first set up.

Demonstrators began erecting tents at the Harry W. Arthurs Common on York’s Keele campus in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

But on Thursday morning York University served those present with a trespass notice over what it said was their “unauthorized use of campus grounds.”

Toronto police say officers then attended the area at the request of the university and ordered demonstrators to leave the grounds.

“Approximately 40 protestors at the encampment left as directed. One person returned and was arrested under the Trespass to Property Act,” a news release issued by police on Friday morning states.

The encampment at York University formed more than a month after a similar encampment was set up on the University of Toronto’s downtown campus on May 2.

In that case the University of Toronto initially allowed demonstrators to remain on campus, only issuing a trespassing notice three weeks later on May 24.

The school has since applied for an injunction which would allow police to remove demonstrators who refuse to leave.

Police, however, have said that they do not have any plans to clear the encampment until the legal process plays out.

Last week, Deputy Chief Rob Johnson cited the fact that the university initially allowed demonstrators to stay on campus in explaining the delay in taking action.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Friday, York University said that it has been clear for weeks now “that encampments and physical occupations of community spaces are not permitted under its policies.”

The school added that the common area where the encampment formed “is intended for use as a space for study, work, and leisure.”

“Currently, the individuals involved in the encampment have left peacefully. York’s Community Safety team is clearing the site of equipment so that it may be returned to its intended use as soon as possible. Toronto Police Service presence was requested by the University to ensure the safety of all concerned,” the statement notes.

In its statement, York University added that it committed to meeting with community representatives “within the next week.”

It also said that it will be releasing a message later today responding to “the concerns that motivated the encampments, including the profound suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.”