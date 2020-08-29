Toronto police are concerned for the well-being of a missing 77-year-old woman and are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Shirley Reingewertz was last seen on Friday at around 1:30 p.m, in the area of Cummer and Willowdale avenues, in North York.

She is described as having a heavy build and standing at five feet six inches tall.

Reingewertz was last seen wearing a dark red sweater with a blue shirt and black pants.

She also uses a walker for assistance.

Police say they are concerned for her safety.

A command post has been set up at Cummer Lodge- Long-Term Care home, at 205 Cummer Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously