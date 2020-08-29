Police concerned about safety of missing senior in North York
Published Saturday, August 29, 2020 12:36PM EDT
Toronto police are concerned for the well-being of a missing 77-year-old woman and are asking for the public’s help in finding her.
Shirley Reingewertz was last seen on Friday at around 1:30 p.m, in the area of Cummer and Willowdale avenues, in North York.
She is described as having a heavy build and standing at five feet six inches tall.
Reingewertz was last seen wearing a dark red sweater with a blue shirt and black pants.
She also uses a walker for assistance.
Police say they are concerned for her safety.
A command post has been set up at Cummer Lodge- Long-Term Care home, at 205 Cummer Ave.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously