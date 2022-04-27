Niagara police continue to appeal for information on a shooting at a popular tourist area that left one boy dead and two others injured earlier this month.

Police provided an update Wednesday on the shooting that occurred on April 8 around 12:30 a.m. inside the Great Canadian Midway entertainment complex on Clifton Hill.

Officers found three boys under the age of 18 suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital.

On Wednesday, police said the two boys continue to recover from their injuries in hospital and are in stable condition.

Also, police said the vehicle of interest, a blue four-door Ford F-150 Super Crew 4 pickup truck, has yet to be located. The truck was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed following the shooting.

Police said the vehicle had dark tinted windows, a tri-fold tonneau cover and a moon roof.

It is believed to have visible damage and a missing door handle and front licence plate.

“Investigators continue efforts to identify and speak with everyone who was inside the Midway at the time of the shooting,” police said in a news release.

They are being urged to contact Niagara police detectives at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009104 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.