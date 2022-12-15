York Regional Police (YRP) are continuing their efforts to locate a missing 35-year-old Richmond Hill woman whose family is “concerned for her wellbeing.”

Rebecca Hearty was last seen by her family on April 20 in Toronto and they haven’t had contact with her since late July. She was reported missing in September.

Investigators with YRP say Hearty has been spotted on two occasions since her family lost contact with her.

On Aug. 4, Hearty was in the area of Yonge Street and Bernard Avenue in Richmond Hill and on Aug. 10, she was in the area of Davis Drive and Yonge Street in Newmarket.

She was wearing a black leather jacket and carrying bags, according to police.

Hearty has short, dark hair and a tattoo of two daggers on her chest.

Police say she has ties to the Toronto area but is familiar with public transit and may travel elsewhere.

Her family says she is vulnerable and they are concerned for her wellbeing.

Investigators are asking anyone who has seen or spoken with Hearty to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7241.