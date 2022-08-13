Toronto police officers have fatally shot a man inside a Scarborough home where they were called after a woman was stabbed on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were initially dispatched to a residence in the area of Midland Avenue and Kingston Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they learned that a male suspect was still inside the house with a child.

Toronto police Chief James Ramer said there was an interaction between officers and the suspect, resulting in him being shot.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Ramer said the woman who got stabbed suffered serious injuries. She was transported to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the child was not physically injured in the incident. It was not immediately clear what's the relationship of the suspect to the victim and the child.

Ramer would not disclose further details about what occurred, noting that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.

"The SIU is going to investigate the incident, the interaction between the individual and the police. And then we will, at the same time, simultaneously investigate the original incident and the stabbing of the female," he said.

"It's a tragic incident when officers are having to deal with these situations and deal with individuals under any circumstances. And all deaths are tragic and it has a huge impact on the officers that are involved as well."

The SIU is called to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, sexual assault allegations or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Jan Higgins, a long-time resident in the neighbourhood, was shocked and saddened about the incident.

She said it is not something she has seen happen in the area before.

Another woman who lives on the street called the incident "traumatic."

"It's incredibly scary that something like this is actually happening in the neighbourhood. It's a quiet neighbourhood," she said. "I'm really shocked that this type of violence is occurring in this day and age."