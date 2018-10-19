

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





GO train service was suspended between Bronte and Aldershot stations after a train struck and killed a female pedestrian east of Bronte station on Friday afternoon.

Metrolinx says the woman was struck east of Bronte station sometime before 3:40 p.m. Friday.

Halton Regional Police attended to the scene to conducted an investigation. The scene was cleared and the track was repoened a short time later.

Police are notifying the victim's next of kin, and will be providing no further details on the death.