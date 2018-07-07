

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Detectives have identified a 19-year-old man who was shot in Kensington Market last week and later died.

Shots rang out in the area of College Street and Augusta Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Canada Day and when emergency crews arrived on scene, four people were located with injuries of varying severity.

One victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

He was pronounced dead in hospital on July 4.

On Saturday, police identified him as Marcel Teme of Toronto.

Investigators say there were “many” people in the market area at the time of the incident and are urging all of them to come forward to speak to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.