

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have identified a 28-year-old man shot to death in a car off Highway 410 in Mississauga earlier this week, one of four people shot in that city a roughly two-hour period.

Investigators said the man was with a 17-year-old male and a 26-year-old woman in a car waiting to turn on the Derry Road off ramp off of Highway 410 at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

A dark-coloured suspect vehicle pulled alongside them and opened fire.

All three occupants of the vehicle were struck by gunfire.

The 28-year-old man died at the scene and paramedics rushed the 17-year-old male and the 26-year-old woman to hospital in serious condition.

The victim was identified Friday as Giovanni Delahaye of Brampton.

Approximately two hours after this shooting, another man was shot to death behind the wheel of a car parked at Webb Drive.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the incidents to call them at 905-453-2121.

Twenty-two people have been murdered in Peel Region so far this year.