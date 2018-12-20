

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified a 34-year-old Toronto man shot to death in the city’s Entertainment District in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Edwin “Chris” Humberto Velasquez and an unidentified female were near King Street and Spadina Avenue just after midnight Wednesday when they were approached by at least one suspect and numerous shots rang out.

Velasquez was struck in the neck and the female was struck in the leg.

Toronto police officers happened to be around the corner from the scene conducting a RIDE check when the shooting occurred.

Emergency crews arrived and quickly sped both victims to hospital.

Velaquez was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Reporters at the scene of the shooting found bullet holes in a nearby bike sharing station, a café window and several holes in a nearby door frame.

Investigators have released surveillance footage of a suspect vehicle, described as a blue Mazda hatchback, possibly a Mazda 3.

The plate attached to the car at the time of the shooting was ATVP 407, but police say that plate is registered to a different vehicle.

Velasquez's death is Toronto's 95th homicide of 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.