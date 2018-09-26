

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have identified the teen shot and killed at a Regent Park apartment building on Tuesday afternoon as 15-year-old Mackai Bishop Jackson.

Police and paramedics were called to a residential building in the area of Sackville and St. Bartholomew streets at around 4:22 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived in the area, a 15-year-old boy, later identified as Jackson, was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were at the building on Wednesday morning and confirmed no arrests have been made in the case.

So far, police have also been unable to provide any information on possible suspects.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case, which marks the city’s 81st homicide of the year.

“We are looking for witnesses. We have had cooperation from witnesses and we’ve conducted several interviews,” Det. Aaron Akeson told CP24. “We are always looking for more witnesses, more video, anything the community can offer. Anybody from the area, we would appreciate any assistance.”

A number of visibly distraught community members were spotted outside the building where the shooting took place as police swarmed the area.

A memorial for Jackson was spotted outside the building on Tuesday night.