

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they have identified a black SUV that is being sought in connection with a shooting in the city’s Bayview Village area late Thursday night.

The shooting took place at around 11:15 p.m. outside some homes near Burbank Drive and Canary Crescent, which is in the vicinity of Bayview and Finch avenues.

Police say that a male victim found with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene remains in a coma in hospital.

The vehicle, meanwhile, has been identified as a black 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with licence plate # CADN 350.

Police say that the operator of the vehicle should be considered “armed, violent and extremely dangerous.” Anyone who spots the vehicle is being asked to call 911 immediately.