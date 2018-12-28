Police identify 18-year-old Thornhill man found dead inside Caledon home
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 2:16PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 28, 2018 5:22PM EST
A 20-year-old Caledon man has been charged in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Thornhill man.
Tyler Swartz was found dead inside a Caledon home after emergency crews were called to a residential property on King Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The cause of Swartz’s death has not been released.
A suspect – identified by Ontario Provincial Police officers as Jonathan Weir – was arrested in connection with this investigation on Thursday. He has since been charged with first-degree murder.
Weir was scheduled to appear in court on Friday in Orangeville. He remains in police custody.