

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 20-year-old Caledon man has been charged in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Thornhill man.

Tyler Swartz was found dead inside a Caledon home after emergency crews were called to a residential property on King Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The cause of Swartz’s death has not been released.

A suspect – identified by Ontario Provincial Police officers as Jonathan Weir – was arrested in connection with this investigation on Thursday. He has since been charged with first-degree murder.

Weir was scheduled to appear in court on Friday in Orangeville. He remains in police custody.