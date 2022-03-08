Hamilton police have identified the city’s first homicide victim of the year after a gunshot victim was located Sunday.

Police were called to the area of Tisdale Street South and Erie Avenue just before 6 p.m. on March 6.

Police said a gunshot victim had been tossed from a car and found on the ground.

He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators identified him Tuesday as 39-year-old Shane Grenier of Hamilton.

Police said in their release that Grenier’s family is “deeply saddened by the sudden loss of their family member.”

“In the wake of this crime, Shane's family have requested privacy to grieve their loss,” the release stated.

At a news conference on Monday, homicide investigators said they do not yet know where the shooting took place or why Grenier may have been targeted.

However they did say that they are searching for a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with the murder. They described the vehicle as a black or dark-coloured BMW four-door sedan with silver wheel rims. It was last spotted heading east on Main Street.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to contact Hamilton police.