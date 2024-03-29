Police identify 39-year-old victim in fatal North York shooting
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in North York that left one person dead. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)
Published Friday, March 29, 2024 1:37PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 29, 2024 1:37PM EDT
Police identified the 39-year-old victim in Thursday night’s fatal shooting in North York.
Just after 10:45 p.m., Toronto police said they were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street for reports of gunshots.
When they arrived on scene, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a dark-coloured SUV with multiple bullet holes. Officers add he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
In a release Friday, police identified the victim as Alexander Vinogradsky of Thornhill, Ont.
Officers said the shooter fled in a black Mercedes but no suspect description has yet been released.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area, from 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., who may have footage of the incident to contact them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.