One person dies after being found shot inside vehicle in North York
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Thursday, March 28, 2024 11:09PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 28, 2024 11:28PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in North York that left one person dead Thursday night.
Officers were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street at 10:46 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.
When they arrived, officers located a male victim inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The homicide unit has been called to investigate.
Police say the shooter fled in a black Mercedes. No suspect description has been released.