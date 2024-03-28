Toronto police are investigating a shooting in North York that left one person dead Thursday night.

Officers were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street at 10:46 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.

When they arrived, officers located a male victim inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Police say the shooter fled in a black Mercedes. No suspect description has been released.