

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Police have identified four family members who were shot to death inside their Oshawa home by an "uninvited" relative early Friday morning.

In a news release on Sunday, Durham Regional Police confirmed that 50-year-old Chris Traynor and his children – 20-year-old Bradley, 15-year-old Adelaide, and 11-year-old Joseph, were killed in the shooting.

Police said a 50-year-old woman, who neighbours identified as Loretta Traynor, the family matriarch, is recovering in hospital after she was seriously injured in the attack.

A close family friend told CTV News Toronto on Saturday that the couple’s only surviving son, Sam, was away at university at the time of the shooting.

Officers were called to the quiet neighbourhood at around 1:20 a.m. on Friday after numerous residents phoned police to report gunshots and screaming coming from a home.

Several officers rushed to the area, including members of the tactical unit, and when they arrived on the scene, officers said gunshots could still be heard coming from the home.

Police later discovered the bodies of the four members of the Traynor family.

The suspected gunman, later identified by police as 48-year-old Winnipeg resident Mitchell Lapa, was also found dead inside the house on Friday morning after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound, investigators said.

Police said Lapa was an “uninvited person” at the house and his white Ford pickup truck was seen parked in front of the residence early Friday morning. Lapa is believed to be Loretta’s brother.

The homicide unit, police said, is still investigating the motive for the shooting.

"Investigators also want to speak to anyone who knew the lone attacker, Mitchell Lapa, as they seek to understand the motivation and reasons for this attack," police said in a news release.

Friends, neighbours, and colleagues have been paying tribute to the family members who were killed. A memorial is growing in front of the home.