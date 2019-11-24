

CodiWilson, CP24.com





Police have now identified the man fatally shot in the city’s Eglinton East neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Police say 27-year-old Zachary Antrobus was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the lobby of a building on Danforth Road, near Eglinton Avenue East, at around 4:40 p.m.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for the victim on Monday morning.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.