Police identify man shot to death in city's Eglinton East neighbourhood
Zachary Antrobus is seen in this photo released by police. (Toronto Police Service handout)
CodiWilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 11:17AM EST
Police have now identified the man fatally shot in the city’s Eglinton East neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.
Police say 27-year-old Zachary Antrobus was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the lobby of a building on Danforth Road, near Eglinton Avenue East, at around 4:40 p.m.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
Police have not released any information about possible suspects.
A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for the victim on Monday morning.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.