Toronto police have identified a man wanted in connection with an arson investigation on the Danforth last month.

In the early morning hours on July 11, police responded to a call for a fire in the area of Woodbine and Danforth avenues.

Police said a fire was started in the garage of a building.

The fire caused minor damage and there were no injuries reported, police said.

Later that month, between July 20 and July 22, a man was seen in the area peeling off decal from the front window of the same building on three separate occasions, police said.

The man left the area on foot following all of the sightings, police said.

On Friday, police identified a man wanted in connection with the arson investigation.

Roger Lemika, 51, of Toronto, is wanted for one count of arson and three counts of mischief under $5,000.

Lemika is described as six feet tall, weighing 210 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes, short black hair and a short beard.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.