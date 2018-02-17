

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 35-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in Mississauga on Friday night.

The male victim of the stabbing walked into a convenience store in the area of Hurontario Street and King Street West at around 10 p.m. seeking help.

He was then rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Police have not said precisely where the stabbing occurred.

In a message posted to Twitter on Saturday morning, police identified Daniel Conomy as a suspect.

Conomy is described as white, about five-foot-seven with blonde hair and a thin build. He has the word ‘Logan’ tattooed on the right side of neck, an image of the CN Tower tattooed on his left wrist and the word “Justin M.C.” tattooed on his right forearm.], according to police.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down Conomy.