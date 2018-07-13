

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside a pub in Brampton late Thursday night.

It happened at around 11:05 p.m. in front of the Slumdog Bar and Grill, which is located in a plaza on Brisdale Drive in the vicinity of Bovaird Drive.

Police say that the victim, identified as Kareem Watson, was found without vital signs at the scene. They say that lifesaving efforts were attempted but that Watson was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.

No arrests have been made at this point and no suspect descriptions have been released.

Police have also not said how many suspects they are seeking.

“It is still very early in the investigation,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 on Friday morning. “Right now our officers are canvassing businesses and residences that may be in the area just to see if they heard anything or may have surveillance footage.”

Shortly after police taped off a perimeter in the plaza, an emotional woman arrived at the scene and called out for her loved one. She was seen being guided back under the yellow tape by an officer guarding the area.

Mooken said that forensics officers are currently scouring the scene for evidence as part of the investigation and will remain in the area “for some time.”

He said that there were a number of people at the pub at the time and investigators hope to speak to those parties in the hopes that they may have seen something.

“I don’t have the exact number of people on the premises at the time, however we are asking anyone who may have been here during or shortly before the incident to contact investigators,” he said.

On Friday morning, evidence markers were visible outside the pub. Three surveillance cameras could also be seen near the entrance to the pub, though it is not immediately clear whether they may have captured the homicide itself.

The large perimeter set up by police has affected a number of businesses in the vicinity, with some parked vehicle still being considered as part of the crime scene.

One man told CTV News Toronto that he arrived at the plaza with his children mere moments after the shooting.

He said shoppers rushed into different businesses for safety when the gunfire erupted.

“Police locked us inside a restaurant, so we couldn’t see much,” he said. “Everybody was terrified.”

“It’s a bit scary because we visit that pub quite often,” said a resident who lives in the area. “I came down to see a World Cup game the other day… So when you hear something like this it kind of scares you a bit. There’s quite a bit of gun violence going on.”

This is the 15th homicide in Peel Region so far in 2018.