

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified the 43-year-old man shot and killed in Malvern on New Year’s Eve.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Neilson Road and Crow Trail, south of Finch Avenue East, just after 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police said the victim was shot after walking into an underground parking lot at 100 Wingarden Court.

When officers arrived, the victim was located with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Clinton Phil Williams, of Toronto. He is the city's 77th homicide victim of 2019.

Investigators said the suspect fled in a light-coloured car heading to Crow Trail.

He is described as male with a slim build, wearing black pants that were worn low onthe hips, a black jacket with a hood or hoodie underneath, and dark-coloured running shoes.

Police are asking anyone who had contact with the victim to contact them or Crime Stoppers.