

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The victim of a deadly stabbing in the city’s PATH system on Wednesday has been identified as a 51-year-old resident of Toronto.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, Toronto police confirmed that Rae Cara Carrington was fatally wounded when a suspect attacked her in the Commerce Court section of the underground shopping complex, located near King and Bay streets.

Police previously said that the stabbing occurred in a food court at around 7 p.m. and when emergency crews arrived on scene, Carrington was found suffering from critical injuries.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate Carrington but she was later pronounced dead.

One witness, identified only as Beverly, told CTV News Toronto that she was in the food court when she heard a female clerk at one of the counters "screaming."

"(She was) screaming her head off, hysterically. I ran to see what was happening and I heard somebody say that somebody had come up to the counter and pulled a huge knife," she said. "I did see somebody down on the floor."

The male suspect was spotted by witnesses fleeing the area on foot but it is not clear which direction he went.

He has been described by police as a white male, who is believed to be in his 30s, and has an average build. He reportedly has dark hair, a moustache, and stands between five-foot-eight and five-foot-nine.

He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt with a hood, a white T-shirt underneath it, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Forensic officers were spotted collecting evidence at the scene on Wednesday night and officers have been canvassing the area for witnesses.

Police are also reviewing security footage from the underground mall and the surrounding area.

Insp. Anthony Poletta told reporters Wednesday that the attack appears to be “targeted” but did not elaborate.

He did not say if the suspect and victim knew one another.

Police told CP24 Wednesday that investigators do not believe the suspect is a “threat to the general public.”