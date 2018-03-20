

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified a 27-year-old woman who was found gravely injured and later died at a condo in the Graydon area of North York earlier this month.

On March 6 at 8:06 a.m., officers arrived at a condo building at 18 Graydon Hall Drive, near Highway 401 and the Don Valley Parkway.

They found a deceased man on the balcony of a condo unit.

As they searched the rest of the building, police found a woman inside a unit suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

They attempted to treat her but she succumbed to her injuries.

She has been identified as Essozinam Assali, 27, of Toronto. The man found on the balcony was later identified as Onoseta Oribhabor, 30, of Edmonton.

Investigators say no suspect is outstanding. Assali’s death is being treated as Toronto’s tenth homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.