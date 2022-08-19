Police identify woman shot and killed in Toronto underground garage
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Published Friday, August 19, 2022 12:55PM EDT
A 23-year-old woman has died after a shooting in North York early Thursday afternoon.
Police say the incident occurred around 1 p.m. in an underground garage near Jane Street Sheppard Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say the woman, who has been identified as Toronto resident Daniella Mallia, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide investigators have taken over the case.