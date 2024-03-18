A man and a woman have been arrested and charged following a four-month-long investigation dubbed Project ‘Uber’ that led to drugs and firearms being seized in Peel Region.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said that they launched the investigation in November 2023 after receiving complaints about individuals dealing fentanyl in Brampton.

It led to the seizure of a large quality of crack cocaine, cocaine, fentanyl, hydromorphone and ocycoton as well as a Glock 9mm loaded firearm, they said.

Police say that the drugs have a value of approximately $43,000.

The accused have been identified as 26-year-old Quinton Galloway and 27-year-old Andrea Sassani-Nilgoon, both of Markham.

They are each facing a number of charges, including knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and three counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Galloway and Sassani-Nilgoon appeared for a bail hearing in a Brampton court on March 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-3311, ext. 2233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.