York Regional Police are searching for suspects after four separate pharmacy robberies in the region in the last week.

Police say that on Nov. 23 at around 11:30 a.m., officers were called to a pharmacy located on Islington Avenue near Thistlewood Avenue in Vaughan for a reported robbery.

Two male suspects, one armed with a gun, allegedly entered the pharmacy and demanded cash and drugs.

“They stole a quantity of cash and drugs before they fled from the scene in a vehicle,” police said.

“At approximately 5:25 p.m., a second robbery occurred at a pharmacy located on Highway 27 near Milani Boulevard [in Vaughan]. Again, two male suspects armed with a gun entered the store and demanded cash and drugs. The suspects obtained a quantity of drugs and cash before they fled from the scene in a vehicle.”

No injuries were reported in either incident, according to police.

Investigators believe the two robberies may be connected.

Both suspects are described as male, Black and between 16-18 years old.

Then on Monday, police were called to a pharmacy on Davis Drive in Newmarket at around 7 p.m. for a reported robbery.

Police say two male suspects wearing masks entered the pharmacy and punched an employee. They then stole a quantity of cash and drugs before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Forty minutes later, police say another robbery occurred at a pharmacy on Markham Road in Markham.

“Again, two male suspects entered the store and demanded cash and drugs. The suspects obtained a quantity of drugs and cash before they fled from the scene in a vehicle,” police said.

No injuries were reported in either incident and no further suspect information has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding any of these robberies to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.