Police investigate fatal collision involving tractor-trailer in Uxbridge
Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival.
Codi Wilson , CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 7:45AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 31, 2019 7:52AM EDT
Police are on the scene of a fatal collision in Uxbridge involving a tractor-trailer.
Police say the collision occurred on Concession Road 3 between Zephyr Road and Regional Road 39.
The area is closed to traffic for the investigation.