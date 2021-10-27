

The Canadian Press





DYSART ET AL TOWNSHIP, ONTARIO -- Ontario Provincial Police say they're investigating the fatal shooting of two dogs near Haliburton, Ont.

They say the owners reported that the dogs got loose from their lead in the evening of Oct. 21 and never returned to their home in Dysart et al Township.

Police say shortly after the dogs went missing, gunshots were heard in the area.

They say that shortly after they received the report, the two dogs were found dead, with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say they are also aware of social media posts regarding the matter and are reminding the public that the person responsible has not been positively identified by investigators.

They say officers will be investigating any incidents that appear to be in response to the dogs' deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2021