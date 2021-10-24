Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Oshawa this morning that left one male dead.

The collision occurred near Howden and Harmony roads shortly after 4 a.m.

Police say a 2021 blue Honda Civic was discovered by officers in the area up against and tree and fully engulfed by flames.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it appears the vehicle has been travelling eastbound when it lost control, entered the north ditch, and then struck a tree at a high rate of speed.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours for the police investigation.

Police are trying to confirm the identity of the driver and are asking members of the public to come forward with any information they may have about the crash.